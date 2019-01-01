Hazard 'not working' on Real Madrid move, but still open to Chelsea exit

The Belgium international continues to be heavily linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu and remains cryptic in discussions over his future

Eden Hazard maintains that he is “not working” on a move to , amid talk of an offer being tabled, but has not closed the door to a transfer away from .

Speculation regarding a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu for the international has raged for some time now.

Hazard has helped to keep the rumour mill ticking over with admissions of wanting to test himself in La Liga and his admiration for those in the Spanish capital.

With his current contract at Stamford Bridge due to expire in 2020, it has been suggested that the Blancos have stepped up their efforts to put a deal in place by making a formal approach.

Hazard remains cryptic when it comes to his future plans, but he insists that no discussions regarding a fresh start in Madrid have been held at this stage.

He told VTM Nieuws when quizzed on the reports of a bid being tabled: “I'm not working on that right now.

“I want to shine with Chelsea for a few months and try to win the .

“This week I think about the Red Devils [Belgium] and then back to Chelsea. Then we'll see.”

Hazard is eager to avoid being dragged into debate regarding his plans for the summer.

For now, he is looking to end what has been a testing 2018-19 season for Chelsea on a positive note.

The Bleus remain in the hunt for Europa League success and a top-four finish in the Premier League, and only after those campaigns have come to a close will Hazard be making a call on his next move.

He added: “We can win the Europa League - we must win the Europa League, or finish in the top four to play in the next year.

“The supporters expect that, the staff expect that and the players expect that as well.

“When I am back at Chelsea I just think about that. I don't think about what can happen in two, three, four, five months. I don't know, we'll see.”

Hazard has previously declared that a decision on his future will be made “soon”.

Quite when that moment will arrive remains to be seen, with the 28-year-old still keen to bat away the endless rounds of rumours for now.