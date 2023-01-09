Eden Hazard has decided not to leave Real Madrid during the January transfer window despite the club being eager to offload him this month.

Hazard wants to stay until summer

Real Madrid want him out

Will meet his agents next month

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The former Belgian international has largely remained out of favour this season thus far appearing in only seven matches for the club. Los Blancos want to get rid of the player in the ongoing transfer window but the player reportedly does not want to leave the club, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hazard, whose contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season, wants to stay at the club until at least the summer due to personal reasons. The reigning Spanish champions want the player to depart because of his high salary that has represented very poor value for money since his arrival.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The former Chelsea star became the most expensive signing in Real Madrid history when he joined them in 2019 for close to €140 million (£123.3m/$149.4m). Since then, he has struggled for form and fitness and Hazard recently retired from international football after a disappointing outing with Belgium at the 2022 World Cup where they crashed out of the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR EDEN HAZARD? The 32-year-old is supposed to meet his two agents next month in Madrid to discuss how to proceed in the future. Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr are reportedly interested in signing Hazard after adding Cristiano Ronaldo to their squad.