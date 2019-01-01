Hazard frustrated at the pace of Chelsea's game after Wolves draw

The Belgium international snatched a point for the Blues in their latest Premier League outing, but was disappointed by the collective showing

Eden Hazard admits “moved the ball too slowly” during a disappointing 1-1 draw with .

The Blues headed into a home date with Nuno’s well-drilled side aware that a positive result was essential in an ongoing bid for a top-four finish.

They just about took something from the game, but left it mighty late before snatching a point.

Hazard was the man to restore parity in stoppage-time, with his 50th Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge, but the hosts had been hoping for much more.

The forward believes the pace of the game worked against Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri’s side unable to dictate the tempo and force Wolves onto the back foot.

He told Sky Sports: “Of course we are disappointed. We didn't create a lot of chances and we moved the ball too slowly.

“The players are a bit sad because we probably could do better.”

While frustrated to have only taken a share of the spoils from their most recent outing, Hazard believes signs of progress are being shown by Chelsea.

With Raul Jimenez having opened the scoring in the 56th minute, the Blues had been trailing for a long time before finding a leveller.

Hazard believes they would have folded under such pressure a few weeks ago, with heads dropping once the going gets tough.

That has not been the case of late, with Sarri’s side showing that they have the stomach for a fight.

"This type of game, maybe three months ago we'd have lost," he added.

“The spirit is good. When we lost 6-0 to , we said there were three or four months left and we have to try and finish in the top four.”

Chelsea remain sixth in the table as things stand.

Dropped points on home soil have done their cause few favours, but they remain within touching distance of the places as they scrap it out with , and for two places.

Their next outing is set to see them face in the second leg of a last-16 encounter, with a return to English top-flight action set to be made against next Sunday.