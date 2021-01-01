Hazard ready for Chelsea reunion as Kroos returns for Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final

Zinedine Zidane has given a fitness update on his squad, with Ferland Mendy set to miss out against the Blues this week

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed Eden Hazard is in line for a reunion with Chelsea, with Real Madrid also expecting to have Toni Kroos at their disposal for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Real have been ravaged by injuries this season, with the Belgian playmaker among those to have spent more time on the sidelines than anyone in the Spanish capital would have liked.

Hazard did however get 15 minutes off the bench in the Liga meeting with Real Betis on Sunday, and is now in contention to face his former employers from Stamford Bridge.

Zidane told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "I don’t see Eden having any doubts. He looked very good on the field the other day.

"That was the most important, not feeling anything from his old problems. Now he is good, and now to push on. We are happy to have him with us, he will bring a lot to the team."

Germany international midfielder Toni Kroos has been out of action since the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Liverpool on April 14, but is now ready to step back in.

French left-back Ferland Mendy is, however, set to be missing once again as he nurses a calf complaint.

Zidane said: "Toni will be available, Ferland won't."

There have been suggestions that Real's involvement in the controversial Super League proposals, which have been shelved for now, could see them banned by UEFA.

Zidane doubts that will be the case and said: "It's absurd to think that we won't be in the Champions League [next season[.

"There is a lot of talk from the outside. There is going to be a lot of talk, but as we don't control it, I'm just focusing on the game.

"My opinion is that we all want to see Madrid in the Champions League."

