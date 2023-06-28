'This isn't my style' - Kai Havertz apologises to Chelsea fans for leaked announcement video after completing Arsenal transfer

Having completed his move to Arsenal, Kai Havertz has apologised to Chelsea fans for the leak of his announcement video on Wednesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz's move to Arsenal came as no surprise to anybody in the footballing world, thanks to the untimely leak of his Arsenal announcement video. The footage shows the 24-year-old in an Arsenal shirt and explaining the move. In a letter to Chelsea fans, the German forward talked about his time at Chelsea and also took time to apologise to the fans for the leaked video.

WHAT THEY SAID: In the tweet that included the letter, Havertz wrote:

"Dear @ChelseaFC,

I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way.

I write this letter with a heavy heart to all the fans.

A big thank you for all your support, we achieved a dream of winning the Champions League together!

Kai 💙"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have signed their long-time target for a sum of £65 million ($82m) and will be hopeful the forward can prove to be the missing piece of the puzzle as they lost out in the title race last season to Manchester City. The Gunners will also be hoping that the signing can alleviate the creative pressure on captain Martin Odegaard.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal begin their pre-season in a fortnight against FC Nurnberg before they go to the United States to face off against Wayne Rooney's MLS All-Stars in DC.