Have Everton ever been relegated? Toffees' Premier League and top-flight record

Ryan Kelly
As the Toffees fight for Premier League survival, GOAL looks back on their top flight history

No football team has a divine right to remain part of the top division, wherever they may be.

Though it may be rare, it is not impossible for a footballing behemoth to find itself relegated to lower leagues. English football is littered with examples - former European champions Nottingham Forest dropped a few rungs, while Leeds United's woes led to the phrase 'Doing a Leeds'.

Everton have found themselves in deep water during the 2021-22 season, with serious efforts underway to preserve their Premier League status, but have they ever been relegated before? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Have Everton ever been relegated?

Everton have only ever been relegated twice since the establishment of the Football League in 1888.

Their first relegation from the top flight came during the 1929-30 season when they finished 22nd in the First Division, despite the best efforts of Dixie Dean. The Toffees returned to the top table at the first opportunity by winning the 1930-31 Second Division, with Dean spearheading the promotion drive.

Everton's second experience of relegation came two decades later in the 1950-51 season. On that occasion they also finished bottom of the league and it took three attempts for them to regain their top-flight status as they won the Second Division in 1953-54.

The Goodison Park club have been at English football's top table since 1954-55.

Have Everton ever been relegated from the Premier League?

Everton have never been relegated from Premier League since the re-branded First Division launched in 1992-93.

The Merseyside outfit are part of an exclusive group that can claim an unblemished record as part of every Premier League season, with Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham among that cohort.

Season

Final position

Points

1992-93

13th

53

1993-94

17th

44

1994-95

15th

50

1995-96

6th

61

1996-97

15th

42

1997-98

17th

40

1998-99

14th

43

1999-2000

13th

50

2000-01

16th

42

2001-02

15th

43

2002-03

7th

59

2003-04

17th

39

2004-05

4th

61

2005-06

11th

50

2006-07

6th

58

2007-08

5th

65

2008-09

5th

63

2009-10

8th

61

2010-11

7th

54

2011-12

7th

56

2012-13

6th

63

2013-14

5th

72

2014-15

11th

47

2015-16

11th

47

2016-17

7th

61

2017-18

8th

49

2018-19

8th

54

2019-20

12th

49

2020-21

10th

59

Everton enjoyed relative success in the Premier League during the mid-to-late 2000s, with David Moyes transforming the club into genuine contenders for European football, and they have been a regular fixture in the top half of the table since.

However, it was not always thus and the early years of the Premier League saw the Toffees toil at the other end of the division.

They came perilously close to relegation in 2003-04 when they finished just outside the drop zone in 17th place, having amassed a meagre 39 points across 38 games - their worst ever Premier League performance.

