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Abobakr El Mokadem

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Has the deal collapsed? Leipzig surprises Real Madrid with an official statement on Diomande

Transfers
Y. Diomande
LaLiga
Bundesliga
Real Madrid
RB Leipzig
Côte d’Ivoire
Spain
Germany

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the Ivorian player

Ivorian winger Yan Diomande has rejoined Leipzig's training sessions, amid ongoing negotiations over his move to Real Madrid.

 The deal looked all but done. Then the German club surprised everyone, aiming a welcome message straight at the player in the training camp.

Leipzig said via their social media accounts: "Welcome back to the training camp, Yan. After recovering from the infection, Yan Diomande has returned to training."

Spanish newspaper "AS" reads this message as a declaration of intent from the German club, hinting that no agreement over the deal has been reached so far.

Only hours earlier, everyone had taken the agreement between Leipzig and Real Madrid over Diomande's transfer as done and dusted, with the player set to miss the trip alongside his current team-mates to the preparation phase.

Club Friendlies
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL
Club Friendlies
Ferencvaros crest
Ferencvaros
FTC
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Yet the lack of a final agreement drags the negotiations on. Diomande's future remains uncertain, and every detail must be settled before Real Madrid can sign a player worth more than 100 million euros.



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