Head coach Vincent Kompany is also still under contract at the club for around three more years. Freund joined Bayern from RB Salzburg in summer 2023 after more than 17 years there in sporting management.

For Freund, the German record champions are "a matter of the heart". On the "exciting journey" together, "we still have a lot planned. It is immensely fulfilling to keep providing new impetus here together time and again in order to keep FC Bayern where our fans and all of us want to see them: right, right at the top."

Club chief Dreesen said Freund played "a central role in all of our sporting decisions". The successes of recent years were "also partly down to his outstanding work". He added that Freund maintains an "excellent exchange" with head coach Kompany, is "close to the team and at the same time keeps an eye on the entire sporting set-up". Freund has "more than fulfilled the expectations placed in him", Dreesen praised.

What is the relationship between Max Eberl and Christoph Freund at Bayern Munich?

Sporting boss Eberl called Freund "a valuable part of our team, an important point of contact in the sporting area, from the professionals and the staff all the way through to the FC Bayern Campus". About his relationship with him, he said: "We complement each other in everyday work, the collaboration is enjoyable and is always geared towards the shared goal of continuously moving FC Bayern forward."

Relations between Freund and Eberl were not always described as excellent in the past. But the pair now appear to be pulling together for the good of the record champions.