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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

Has he arrived in Riyadh? A decisive development in Al-Hilal and Arsenal's negotiations over Martinelli

Transfers
G. Martinelli
Arsenal
Al Hilal
Brazil
England
Saudi Arabia

Strong support for the Saudi team

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are closing in on the signing of Brazilian Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli during the ongoing summer transfer window.  

The website "Foot Mercato" said: "According to our information, the Saudi club has reached an agreement with Arsenal for the transfer of Gabriel Martinelli".  

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

They continued: "With this, the Brazilian will bolster the attacking line of Al-Hilal, which already includes Crysencio Summerville, who arrived from West Ham, while there is a possibility of signing Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins".

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Al Khaleej
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Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
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Premier League
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Aston Villa
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Arsenal
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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano offered his own take on "X": "Al-Hilal are continuing advanced talks over Gabriel Martinelli, with hope of completing the deal soon, but he will not travel to Riyadh today".

He concluded: "Reports of Martinelli travelling to Saudi Arabia have been described as false by sources at the club, but negotiations are ongoing with the player's camp. Al-Hilal are confident".

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums


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