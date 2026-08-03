Inter Milan are looking to bolster their options out wide before the start of the new season, placing more than one name on the negotiating table as they seek to conclude a deal that would give the team greater flexibility on the left flank.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Inter have opened initial talks with the representatives of Argentina's Nico Gonzalez, the Juventus man, ahead of a possible summer move.

Al-Ittihad winger Moussa Diaby remains the Nerazzurri's first target. But the deal is a tangled one, whether over its financial value or Al-Ittihad's insistence on their terms, and that has pushed the Italian club to hunt for alternatives.

Gonzalez's name now enjoys growing interest inside Inter, especially as the club had already tracked the player last summer before his loan move to Atletico Madrid.

The Argentina international did not deliver a convincing season with Atletico Madrid. He rediscovered part of his level with his national team at the 2026 World Cup, though, where he played an influential role down the left.

Inter believe Gonzalez has the physical tools and tactical flexibility to be deployed as a wing-back, even if the role does not come naturally to him, and he can operate on both flanks.

Gonzalez's exit from Juventus's plans could ease negotiations, the report added, making the deal a practical option for Inter given the number of positions the player can fill.

Read also: The other face of the World Cup: a Saudi achievement at the top, and Morocco gives Africa a golden opportunity

Read also: Chelsea change their policy: Alonso finds a replacement for Cucurella in La Liga