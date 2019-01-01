Harvey Elliott in as Liverpool announce Champions League squad

English teenager Harvey Elliott has been included in 's 29-man squad for their 2019-20 campaign.

The Reds signed 16-year-old Elliot from on July 29, but he cannot sign his first professional contract until he turns 17 next April.

Article continues below

The talented young winger has already made an impression in Liverpool's U23 side, however, starring in four Premier League two matches this season.

More teams

Elliott has shown enough promise to earn a place in Jurgen Klopp's latest Champions League squad, which has been submitted to UEFA on Wednesday.

More to follow.