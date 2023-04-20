What has Harry Maguire done?! Man Utd centre-back makes horrible error to gift Sevilla a goal in Europa League quarter-final second leg

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire delivered a tragicomedy in defence, losing possession just outside the box to gift Sevilla a goal.

Man Utd visiting Sevilla for second leg

Maguire giveaway punished in 8th minute

Another difficult moment for Maguire this season

WHAT HAPPENED? After scoring an unfortunate own goal in the first leg against Sevilla, Maguire fumbled away possession and Youssef En-Nesyri capitalised on the giveaway to score a goal that gave his team a 3-2 aggregate advantage on Thursday. Goalkeeper David de Gea put Maguire in trouble with his pass, but the defender showed little composure under pressure.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maguire lost his starting place earlier in the campaign because of his shakiness at the back, but with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane sidelined, he was reinserted into Erik ten Hag's XI.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After Thursday's match in Spain, the Red Devils will return to England to face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.