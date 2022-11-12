Man Utd & England defender Maguire insists he has 'no regrets' over Mykonos incident that led to his arrest

Harry Maguire insists his conscience is clear and that he has no regrets after he was arrested on the Greek island Mykonos in 2020.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester United defender was involved in a brawl on the Greek island of Mykonos in 2020 after his sister was allegedly injected with a substance in the street. He was subsequently put behind bars for two nights by the Greek police and found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery after the incident. Maguire is waiting to appeal the charges and also claims he was beaten while in custody.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to The Times, Maguire said: "Some people will believe me; some people won’t. But one thing I would say about Mykonos is that I have no regrets. I don’t worry about what the outcome is going to be. I don’t worry about anything to do with it because my conscience is so clear about what happened that night.

“The people who were there that night, there were nine of us, we all understand what went on and what happened."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the incident, the defender was dropped from the England national team for a brief period but was fully backed by his club Manchester United, who did not take any action against the player.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAGUIRE? The 29-year-old defender has been picked by Gareth Southgate for England's 26-man squad that will travel to Qatar to take part in the 2022 World Cup.