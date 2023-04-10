Harry Kane reacts to criticism of red card theatrics vs Everton & Antonio Conte’s departure as Tottenham boss

Harry Kane has reacted to criticism he received following supposed theatrics against Everton that led to Abdoulaye Doucoure being shown a red card.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham striker has been accused of going to ground far too easily after a Premier League rival put a hand on his face, with the England captain seeing his behaviour branded “embarrassing” by some pundits. Kane is, however, eager to point out that nobody has questioned whether Doucoure deserved to be dismissed, with the 29-year-old merely looking to give his team the best possible chance of collecting three points.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kane told reporters when asked if the criticism aimed in his direction has proved to be a distraction: “I'm good. I've not heard anyone say it was not a red card. At the end of the day that's football, that's the way it goes and people have their opinions. My focus was on trying to help the team in this game and that's what I did.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Everton was their first outing since Antonio Conte was relieved of his managerial duties in north London, with Cristian Stellini being placed in caretaker charge. Kane added on bidding farewell to demanding Italian coach Conte: “Obviously I wish Antonio all the best. I had a great relationship with him and it was just unfortunate that for one reason or another it didn't quite work. I wish him luck in his next adventure and in the meantime we'll continue to fight with Cristian, Ryan [Mason, acting assistant head coach] and the staff and try and achieve what we set out to.

"He's [Conte] a great man, his emotions come out at times and that's who he is and he owns that. Us players we talk amongst ourselves [about the need] to keep fighting and keep improving. We know that Southampton game, we know the Everton game last week we need to do better in those moments when we're leading. Overall, all we can do is keep trying to fight and that's what we'll do.”

WHAT NEXT? Kane netted the winner for Spurs in their dramatic 2-1 victory over Brighton last time out, with that result keeping them fifth in the Premier League table – three points adrift of Manchester United and Newcastle in the battle for Champions League qualification.