Pochettino doesn't expect Kane to entertain Bayern Munich move amid transfer speculation

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his doubt over Harry Kane's touted move to Bayern Munich.

Robert Lewandowski recently left Bayern

A marquee replacement could be targeted

Tottenham ace has been rumoured

WHAT HAPPENED? There have been reports of late linking Kane with a big-money move to the Bundesliga outfit. However, his former manager has suggested that the Englishman is unlikely to want a move overseas.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with German outlet Süddeutsche Zeitung, the ex-Spurs manager said Kane would only leave if he had "Changed his mindset, which I neither know nor believe".

Pochettino added: "He is very attached to his country. He wants to be the Premier League's historic goalscorer. That's his goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane enjoyed some of his finest form under Pochettino though never lifted any silverware during that period at Spurs. Now aged 29 and still without any major trophies to his name, the striker could potentially be ready for a career move but a switch to a foreign league seems unlikely.

DID YOU KNOW? The Englishman is third, behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney, on the all-time top goalscorer list in the Premier League.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Of course, the Spurs star will aiming for glory in Qatar with England but when domestic football returns shortly before the January market reopens, Kane could be the subject of even more transfer speculation – even if Pochettino thinks a move to Bayern is doubtful.