‘Harry Kane no Teddy Sheringham & not what Man Utd need’ – Napoli’s 25-goal star Victor Osimhen a better transfer option, says Paul Parker

Harry Kane should not be compared to Teddy Sheringham and is not what Manchester United need this summer, claims Paul Parker.

Red Devils in the market for another striker

Heavily linked with Spurs star

Nigerian frontman also in their thoughts

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are once again being linked with a big-money raid on Tottenham for England’s all-time leading scorer, with another proven No.9 required at Old Trafford. Various other options are also being considered – with Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen also generating plenty of transfer talk – and Parker believes it may be in United’s best interests to avoid spending over the odds on Kane as there is no guarantee that he will be as productive as fellow former Spurs star Sheringham was in Manchester.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United defender Parker, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, has told FutFanatico: “Can we please stop talking about Harry Kane to Man United? I’ve said it multiple times, he doesn’t want to be a centre-forward. And now, I’m hearing comparisons between him and Teddy Sherringham. It makes no sense. Yeah, Teddy dropped a bit deeper in the end of his career but it wasn’t his own choice. Teddy was a centre-forward. I played against him and he was always looking for a goal instead of playing the ball back and running around in the circle in the middle of the pitch.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Parker added on United’s hunt for another striker: “Everyone knows that Man United needs a new centre-forward. It’s not a secret any more, which can lead to the fact that Man United can be forced to pay more when the selling clubs know that Man United are desperate. I would say that it doesn’t necessarily have to be a proven Premier League forward. There are a lot of good centre-forwards in a lot of leagues.

"Of course, they would have to adjust to the Premier League but I would rather have that than signing Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Aleksandar Mitrovic or another player who isn’t what Erik ten Hag wants. If he wants Victor Osimhen, then there is a reason for that. And we can’t be ignorant and arrogant. Why shouldn’t he be able to perform in the Premier League? The Premier League is not better than Serie A but it’s a different league and it will take some time for him to adjust but everyone should be able to accept that.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/GOAL

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United have relied heavily on Marcus Rashford for end product this season, having taken the decision to release five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2022. The home-grown product of the Red Devils’ academy system registering a personal-best return of 28 goals in the current campaign.