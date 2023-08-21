On top of the world: Harry Kane welcomes newborn son weeks after securing dream move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich

Harry Kane is celebrating a double dose of joy after welcoming his fourth child just weeks after securing his dream move to Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England captain and his wife, Kate, announced the birth of their son, Henry Edward Kane, on social media on Monday.

Kane posted on X on Monday evening: "Welcome to the world Henry Edward Kane. 20/8/2023. Love you baby boy!"

The new addition is the couple's fourth child.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's been quite a few weeks for the Kanes, having left behind London for Bavaria after Kane's blockbuster €100 million (£85m/$109m) to Bayern Munich. It's not yet known where their new arrival was born. A playful theory had been floated that England's record goalscorer's newborn might be eligible to play for great rivals Germany if the birth had occurred in Munich. However the pictures posted by Kane seem to suggest that Henry was born in the UK.

WHAT NEXT FOR HARRY KANE? Kane will be hoping for a few solid night's sleep before Bayern take on Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.