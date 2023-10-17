Harry Kane finally says goodbye! Striker bids slate farewell to Tottenham staff after £100m Bayern Munich transfer as England train at Spurs base

Harry Kane finally got a chance to bid farewell to Tottenham Hotspur staff as England train at Spurs base.

England training in Spurs base ahead of Italy clash

Kane joined Bayern in a deal worth £100 million ($122m)

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spurs star who moved to Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window in a move reportedly worth £100 million ($122m), did not get a chance to say a formal goodbye to his team-mates or the club staff. But the star forward finally met them and bid farewell during England's training session at the club's base ahead of their Euro 24 qualifying game against Italy on Tuesday, according to the Daily Mail.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane's transfer was formally approved on August 10 and a day later he was whisked away to Munich on a private jet. The player reportedly wanted to train one last time with the Premier League side who were preparing for their season opener under Ange Postecoglou's tutelage.

His wish was not granted at that time as the club felt it was inappropriate for him to use the club's facility after securing a move to Bayern.

WHAT NEXT? The 30-year-old has enjoyed a purple patch in Germany scoring nine times in 10 appearances and assisting on five occasions. He will be next seen in action for Bayern in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday against Mainz.