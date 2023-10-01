'Harry Kane didn't cost more than €100m' - Bayern Munich chairman reveals real cost of striker's transfer

Bayern Munich chairman Herbert Hainer has claimed that the club paid less than the reported fee of over €100m for Harry Kane.

Deal reported in summer as €100m+

Bayern president claim lower figure

Add-ons may yet push number higher

WHAT HAPPENED? After a summer of drawn out negotiations, Kane finally agreed to join the German giants for a fee reported to be in the range of €115m (£100m/$122m). The deal was seen as somewhat of a victory for Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's negotiating skills, obtaining such an amount for a player coming in to the final year of his contract. Bayern, though, have a different take.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Hainer claimed the fee to be less than €100m (£87m/$106m). "Harry Kane did not cost more than 100 million - unless we win this and that in the next few seasons. Excluding bonuses, we're under 100 million."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With exact details of player transfers rarely made public, its not unusual for two parties to push their side of the deal as the better one. On the Tottenham side of the equation, Levy, last month claimed that a buy-back clause had been inserted that would put Spurs in pole position, should Kane return to England.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

GOAL

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE AND BAYERN? England's record goalscorer was on the scoresheet again against Leipzig yesterday and will be looking to keep his remarkable start to life in Bavaria going against Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday.