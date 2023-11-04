Harry Kane makes Bundesliga history with brilliant hat-trick for Bayern Munich against Dortmund in Der Klassiker

Harry Kane made Bundesliga history with a hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker on Saturday.

Kane made Bundesliga history

Scored his third hat-trick for Bayern in Der Klassiker

Set new goalscoring record

WHAT HAPPENED? The England nternational striker became the first player in the history of the Bundesliga to score 15 goals in his first 10 appearances for Bayern Munich as he netted a hat-trick in his side's 4-0 win over Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star also became the first player to score three goals in his maiden Der Klassiker appearance.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Kane's second consecutive hat-trick in the Bundesliga and third overall after he netted thrice in his club's 8-0 win over Darmstadt last week. In the same game, he also achieved the feat of becoming the only player in Europe's top five leagues to have more than 15 goal involvements.

WHAT NEXT? With 17 goals and seven assists in 14 matches across all competitions, the 30-year-old star is having the time of his life in Germany. He will be next seen in action on Wednesday when the Bavarian club face Galatasaray in the Champions League.