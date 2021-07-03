Harrison departs Man City in permanent move to Leeds as he talks up Bielsa influence

The winger has spent the last three years on loan at Elland Road but has finally made a permanent switch

Jack Harrison has praised Marcelo Bielsa's influence on his development after the winger completed a permanent move to Leeds United.

After spending three years on loan at Elland Road, Harrison, 24, signed a three-year contract to become an official Leeds player after the club activated their option to buy him outright.

Harrison made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds last season, only missing the two matches against parent club City for which he was ineligible, as Bielsa's team finished ninth in the English top-flight.

The former New York City FC star was proud to play a key role in Leeds' impressive first season back in the Premier League and is happy with the progress he has made under the Argentine coach.

He told the club's website: "I've always seen this as a great opportunity to learn, to develop as a football player. With the generosity of Marcelo as well I had a lot of playing time as well, so it's a great way for me to improve and continue my career and that's what I've been looking to do.

"You can see it from the first couple of years, there weren't too many changes to the squad, but through his methodology and his way of working, he was able to make a team that wasn't successful into an incredible team that managed to win the Championship and get promoted but then finish in the top 10 in their first year in the Premier League after 16 years.

"It really says a lot about him and his way of working. It works here, everyone buys into what he's trying to do and I think that's the reason it works.

"I've been grateful for all the playing time I've had, as a player that's all you want because that's the best way to develop and improve yourself. Not only having that playing time, but working under such a unique methodology as Marcelo's it really helps you hone in on certain details of the game that you wouldn't see anywhere else.

"He demands the best and if you're not giving it then he's going to tell you about it, so it's great to be in that environment, it can be stressful at times but you know it's good for you as a player."

Harrison aiming for another strong season

The 24-year-old winger feels his side defied expectation by finishing in the top 10 last term and hopes to replicate that achievement in 2021-22.

"Nobody really expected it, a lot of people were saying the style of play won't work in the Premier League and it won't last," he said.

"But the fact we've been able to prove a lot of people wrong and actually accomplish such a great season was probably the most satisfying thing.

"To have an opportunity to do it again this year is another exciting moment for us as a team and hopefully we can do the same but even better."

