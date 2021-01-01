'Happens to the best of us' - Dortmund star Sancho gets cheeky Barton backing after interview accent change

The English winger seemed to be experimenting with German pronunciation after BVB's derby victory against Schalke

Joey Barton backed Jadon Sancho in cheeky fashion after the Borussia Dortmund star's accent change in a post-match interview.

Sancho recorded a goal and an assist as Dortmund beat Schalke 4-0 in a Bundesliga derby clash at Veltins-Arena on Saturday.

The 20-year-old was understandably delighted after the final whistle, but he opened the door to a wave of jokes on social media after attempting a German tone when talking to reporters.

What was said?

“I know for this club that this game is everything," he said. “So I knew today that was a big one for the fans.

“Especially because they can’t celebrate it with us, I had to show to the camera that it was very important to us.

“I’m just very happy and delighted for the win. We just have to carry on this form for the next game.”

Ex-Fleetwood Town manager and England international Barton, who made a similar gaffe by speaking in a French accent while on loan at Marseille back in 2012, quoted the interview clip on Twitter with the caption: "Don’t worry Sancho. Happens to the best of us..."

Other infamous accents

Sancho and Barton are not the only football figures to have publicly experimented with different pronunciations in the modern era.

Steve McClaren started the trend when he was in charge of Eredivisie outfit Twente - adopting a Dutch accent in a television interview that saw him ridiculed by football fans across the United Kingdom.

Former Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes fell into the same trap during his spell in the Real Sociedad dugout.

The current West Ham boss had trouble pronouncing the name of ex-Real Madrid star Asier Illarramendi during a press conference, and his attempts to add a Spanish twang to his voice came across as unintentionally hilarious.

How is Sancho performing this season?

Sancho has not quite managed to reach the heights of his 2019-20 this term, but he has slowly started to rediscover his best form since the turn of the year.

The England winger, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United last summer, has contributed ten goals and 15 assists to BVB's cause across 29 outings, solidifying his reputation as one of the best young players in Europe.

He will be back in contention for a place in Edin Terzic's starting XI when Dortmund take on Arminia in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

