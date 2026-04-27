How to follow Hannibal Mejbri at the World Cup 2026: Tunisia World Cup tickets, prices & more

The Carthage Eagles have landed. Tunisia has officially secured its spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026, marking another chapter in its proud footballing history.

Central to their ambitions in North America is the enigmatic and fiery midfielder, Hannibal Mejbri. Known for his technical flair, relentless work rate, and unmistakable hair, Mejbri has become the poster boy for a new generation of Tunisian talent.

Whether you are a die-hard supporter of the Carthage Eagles or a Manchester United enthusiast following a former star, GOAL has all the info on how to see Mejbri on the world stage.

When is Tunisia playing in the 2026 World Cup?

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15, 2026 Sweden vs Tunisia Estadio Monterrey (BBVA), Monterrey, México Tickets June 21, 2026 Tunisia vs Japan Estadio Monterrey (BBVA), Monterrey, México Tickets June 26, 2026 Tunisia vs Netherlands Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA Tickets

How to buy Tunisia World Cup 2026 tickets?

The initial FIFA lottery phases, which saw unprecedented demand from global fans, have officially closed.

If you didn't secure a seat during the early draws, don't worry, there are still several ways to get into the stadium.

Last-Minute Sales Phase: Currently active. Unlike the lottery, this is a first-come, first-served system. If a ticket is available on the portal, you can buy it instantly. However, for high-profile matches involving European or North American opponents, these tickets disappear in seconds.

Currently active. Unlike the lottery, this is a first-come, first-served system. If a ticket is available on the portal, you can buy it instantly. However, for high-profile matches involving European or North American opponents, these tickets disappear in seconds. Secondary Marketplaces: For most fans, secondary platforms like StubHub are a recommended destination to find tickets at this stage of the tournament. If you are looking to secure your spot at short notice, these marketplaces are often the most practical way to find the cheapest available seats for Tunisia’s matches.

For most fans, secondary platforms like StubHub are a recommended destination to find tickets at this stage of the tournament. If you are looking to secure your spot at short notice, these marketplaces are often the most practical way to find the cheapest available seats for Tunisia’s matches. Official Resale Platform: FIFA also operates a resale platform where fans who can no longer attend can list their tickets at face value. This is worth checking regularly, though inventory is often limited and highly competitive.

How much are Tunisia World Cup tickets?

The cost of watching Hannibal Mejbri in action depends largely on the venue and the importance of the match. While group-stage matches are generally more affordable than the knockout rounds, the match against the USA in Miami is expected to command a significant premium.

Category 3 (Cheapest): These are the most budget-friendly options, typically located in the upper tiers of the stadium. While face value starts at approximately $70, the market rate on secondary sites currently sits between $160 and $350. These are perfect for fans who want the atmosphere without the massive price tag.

These are the most budget-friendly options, typically located in the upper tiers of the stadium. While face value starts at approximately $70, the market rate on secondary sites currently sits between $160 and $350. These are perfect for fans who want the atmosphere without the massive price tag. Category 2: Offering a more central view from the corners or higher mid-tiers, these tickets usually range from $400 to $800.

Offering a more central view from the corners or higher mid-tiers, these tickets usually range from $400 to $800. Category 1: These are the prime seats located along the touchlines. To see Mejbri’s footwork up close, expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500.

Prices are dynamic and will likely increase as the opening ceremony draws closer. Our recommendation is to secure the cheapest tickets available now to avoid the price surges typical of the weeks leading up to the event.

What to expect from Hannibal Mejbri playing for Tunisia

Hannibal Mejbri is more than just a player; he is an engine. For the Carthage Eagles, he provides the creative spark and the grit required to compete against the world’s best.

Expect to see him operating in a free-roaming midfield role, where he can dictate the tempo and disrupt the opposition’s rhythm.

Mejbri’s style is characterized by his fearlessness. He is never afraid to take on a defender or put in a crunching tackle to win back possession. His passion often acts as a catalyst for the Tunisian fans, who respond to his energy with deafening support. At the 2026 World Cup, Mejbri will be looking to prove that he belongs among the elite midfielders of the modern game.

Following Tunisia through North America will be a cultural festival. From the historic stands of the Azteca to the modern marvels of California, the Carthage Eagles will bring color, noise, and a relentless spirit to the pitch. Don't miss your chance to be part of the journey.