Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has named his starting line-up for the La Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao.

The Germany man made several changes from the last outing against Elche. Pau Cubarsí returns to the back line and Pedri starts in midfield, while new signing Rodri drops to the bench.

Flick also handed English winger Anthony Gordon a starting berth, with questions over exactly where he'll play. The coach could deploy Raphinha as an out-and-out striker or push him back out to the left wing.

Barcelona lined up against Athletic Bilbao as follows:

Goalkeeper: Joan García.

Defence: Eric García, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Xavi Espart.

Midfield: Marc Bernal, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Raphinha.

Attack: Anthony Gordon.

On the substitutes' bench: Eder, Szczęsny, Cancelo, Baldé, Ademi, Christensen, Rodri, Olmo, Koundé, Brian Fariñas, plus talented Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim.

Bilbao lined up as follows:

