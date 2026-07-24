Egyptian teenager Hamza Abdel Karim is off the mark for Barcelona's first team, netting his maiden goal in the Blaugrana shirt during Friday evening's closed-door friendly against Europa as the Catalans continue their build-up for the 2026-2027 season.

Hansi Flick handed the promising 18-year-old a start in attack for the crowd-free fixture, a clear sign of the German's faith in him. Abdel Karim repaid it after half an hour, tucking away Barcelona's second.

His flying start follows the club's recent decision to trigger the permanent buy clause in his contract from Al Ahly. He arrived on loan last January, impressed with the youth team, then earned promotion to Flick's pre-season squad.

The goal caps a purple patch for the striker, who featured in four matches for Egypt at the recent World Cup.

A reunion with his old club now awaits. Barcelona take on the Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the Joan Gamper Trophy on 19 August at the Camp Nou.