Hamza Abdelkarim ignites Barcelona's 'spark' and prompts a four-man move

Barcelona are preparing to adjust the contracts of several young players, a move aimed at securing the future of the talents who have grown in importance within Hansi Flick's first team. It follows the extension of Egyptian Hamza Abdelkarim's deal until 2030.

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that Barcelona's management have begun taking steps to adjust the contracts of Marc Bernal, Gerard Martin, Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas, in line with their new roles and their rising value within the team.

Negotiations have already begun with the representatives of Marc Bernal, 19, despite his being tied to Barcelona until 2029, according to the newspaper. His current contract includes a release clause worth 500 million euros.

The club also want to improve Gerard Martin's contract, which runs until 2028, by extending it for several years, increasing his salary and raising the value of the release clause.

Adjusting the deals of Xavi Espart and Brian Farinas rounds off the plan, after both players forced their way into the first team's plans this season. Espart, 19, has earned more space in the side despite still picking up a salary close to that of the reserve team players.

Farinas, 20, is a different case. Flick decided to keep him in the first team following the injury to Frenkie de Jong, which strengthened his standing within the group. His contract is expected to be extended until 2031.

All of this forms part of Barcelona's approach to safeguarding the contracts of their most prominent young talents, after some names have turned from promising prospects into influential players in Flick's plans.