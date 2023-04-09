WATCH: Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin makes HUGE gaffe as he mistakes penalty spot for ball in Swedish league game vs Hacken

- 'Keeper makes blunder gifting opposition goal
- Loses track of ball, thinks it is penalty spot
- Striker strolls in to give team easy lead
WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammarby goalkeeper was handed a routine back-pass, from which he took a touch and looked to play out from pressure from Benie Traore. Unfortunately, his eyes deceived him and he mistook the penalty spot for the ball - which was actually rolling towards his goal behind him. Traore steamed in and had a simple tap in to put Hacken 1-0 up.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A saving grace for Dovin is that the Swedish league season is very much still in its infancy, with this just Hammarby and Hacken's second game of the season. A win for either side would see them top, but a first-half hat-trick from Traore has Hacken 3-0 up in the early season encounter.