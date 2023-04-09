WATCH: Hammarby goalkeeper Oliver Dovin makes HUGE gaffe as he mistakes penalty spot for ball in Swedish league game vs Hacken

Swedish goalkeeper Oliver Dovin made a catastrophic error as he lost sight of the ball, allowing an opposition forward the easiest goal of their life.

'Keeper makes blunder gifting opposition goal

Loses track of ball, thinks it is penalty spot

Striker strolls in to give team easy lead

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammarby goalkeeper was handed a routine back-pass, from which he took a touch and looked to play out from pressure from Benie Traore. Unfortunately, his eyes deceived him and he mistook the penalty spot for the ball - which was actually rolling towards his goal behind him. Traore steamed in and had a simple tap in to put Hacken 1-0 up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A saving grace for Dovin is that the Swedish league season is very much still in its infancy, with this just Hammarby and Hacken's second game of the season. A win for either side would see them top, but a first-half hat-trick from Traore has Hacken 3-0 up in the early season encounter.