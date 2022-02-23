Haller finds net at both ends as Ajax striker scores own goal before rectifying mistake in Champions League clash
Ajax sharpshooter Sebastien Haller found the net twice in a breakneck opening half-hour in the Champions League against Benfica on Wednesday - but only one of those was to his side's benefit.
Haller went into the last-16 tie in fine form, boasting a stunning record in the European competition in particular.
After his early mistake, he redeemed himself as Ajax battled back into the lead following their early setback.
One at each end
It took 25 minutes for Haller to put his name on the scoresheet, but in Benfica's favour.
The ex-West Ham forward had the final touch to turn a low cross past his own goalkeeper and put the Lisbon side back level after Dusan Tadic had fired Ajax ahead.
In typical fashion, however, Haller did not wait long to atone, as just four minutes later he was celebrating at the other end after turning home a close-range rebound.
Record-breaker
That goal took Haller up to an incredible 11 in seven Champions League games, all of which have come in the current campaign.
No other player in competition history has netted as many in their first seven appearances, while he is also tied with Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African in a single Champions League campaign.
Slightly less positively, he became the 15th player to score in both nets in a Champions League match, and the fourth to do so in the knockout stages.
He is as a result the top scorer in the 2021-22 edition, leading Robert Lewandowski by two; while in all competitions for Ajax, Haller boasts 29 strikes in as many games.