Half-hearted Arsenal stars are trying to get Emery sacked, says Pennant

The former Gunners winger thinks the players need to accept some of the blame for the club's recent poor form that has left their manager on the brink

Former Arsenal winger Jermaine Pennant believes that some of the Gunners' first-team squad are letting their manager down and even trying to get him sacked.

The north Londoners have made a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign and find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League table, with Emery under pressure as a result.

Indeed, as revealed by Goal, club staff at Emirates Stadium are now waiting for news that the Spaniard has been dismissed, emphasising the former Paris Saint-Germain manager's precarious situation.

And Pennant believes there is only so much that Emery can do, with the players needing to accept responsibility for their poor performances - the latest being a 2-2 draw at home to .

"The players have got to look at themselves because there is only so much that the manager can do. He can give instructions and pick the team, but he can’t pass the ball for you," Pennant told 888Sport.

"Some of the goals they are conceding is not due to the manager. That comes down to application. That comes down to knowing how to defend properly. It’s the fundamentals like seeing the correct pass and knowing where to be and where not to be. That’s down to the players.

"They need to look at themselves and be more energetic. Defend like every game is a cup final. Instead they’re half-hearted like they’re trying to get Emery sacked."

Mauricio Pochettino is one name who has been linked with replacing Emery at Arsenal and Pennant thinks it would make sense for the Gunners to target the Argentine, despite his links with .

He added: "At the end of the day, he didn’t ask to leave. He got sacked by Spurs, so he’s got every right if he wants to stay in north London where his family has probably settled. Arsenal is a big club and bigger than Tottenham as a whole.

"Poch has said his goodbyes and he has shown how much he cares about Spurs but if Arsenal come calling it’s Spurs who are the ones who have missed out for sacking him. I don’t think there would be any disrespect. It’s a job and we all have to work.

"It’s such a great club and the fans expect so much. To drop points the way they are to the likes of Southampton – no disrespect to them but this is a team who recently lost 9-0 at home. They then go to Arsenal and get a draw.

"Obviously they’ve had a kick up the backside with their manager telling them careers are at stake here, but Arsenal shouldn’t be drawing at the Emirates to Southampton with Southampton having 21 shots on their goal.

"I don’t know if the players have lost faith or it’s the noise surrounding whether the manager should stay or go. But seeing the team selections and what is happening with Xhaka and the performances on the pitch, I don’t think even the players know what their best formation is. It does need a shake up and they should really be putting in a phone call to Poch."

