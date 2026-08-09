Half a solution: a Spanish 'second-tier' offer leaves Al-Ittihad in a quandary

Al-Ittihad are weighing up a Spanish offer to loan out Unai Hernandez as the Saudi club move to finalise their squad before the new season kicks off.

Sources close to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" say the club have received an approach from Girona, who ply their trade in Spain's second division, for Hernandez's services.

The deal would not be a straight transfer from the off. Both parties are looking at a loan arrangement with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

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Under the proposal, Girona would cover only a limited part of Hernandez's salary during his spell with the team. Al-Ittihad would foot the rest of the bill.

This offer piles on the uncertainty for Al-Ittihad's hierarchy. The club left Hernandez out of the pre-season camp in Spain this summer in the hope of moving him on, but no suitable offer has landed so far, even as the Tigers gear up to begin their campaign.

Al-Ittihad's delegation fly out to Abu Dhabi today, Sunday, on a private plane ahead of Tuesday's clash with UAE side Al-Jazira in the play-off qualifier for the AFC Champions League Elite.

The Tigers are desperate to repair their reputation and get back on track after a flat campaign last term, one that saw them surrender the league title to Al-Nassr and the King's Cup to Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad finished fifth in the Saudi Roshn Pro League last season.

Hernandez joined Al-Ittihad in January 2025 from Barcelona (B) on a three-season contract. He made 10 appearances for the club, scoring once and setting up three goals.

Roshn League action passed the Spaniard by entirely last season. His only involvement came in an 8-minute cameo against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, a game Al-Ittihad lost.

A previous loan spell took Hernandez to Saudi club Al-Shabab, where he featured in 31 matches across various domestic competitions, chipping in with just one assist and no goals.

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