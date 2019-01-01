Hakimi grabs assist as Borussia Dortmund end 2019 with defeat against Hoffenheim

The Morocco international was one of the standout players as the Black and Yellows ended their five-game unbeaten run at PreZero Arena

Achraf Hakimi provided an assist as lost 2-1 against in Friday’s German game.

The on-loan wing-back featured prominently but could not help the Black and Yellows to extend their winning run to six games at PreZero Arena.

Hakimi was handed his 14th league start this season and set up Mario Gotze to open the scoring for BVB in the 17th minute.

Sargis Adamyan then equalised for the hosts before Andrej Kramaric scored the match-winner to ensure the Black and Yellows suffered their third defeat this season.

The loss saw Lucien Favre’s men end 2019 in the fourth spot in the Bundesliga table after gathering 30 points from 17 games.

Hakimi will hope to continue his impressive form in the New Year with Borussia Dortmund and help his side return to winning ways against on January 18.