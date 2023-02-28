Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

How to watch and stream Hajduk Split U19 against Man City U19 in the UEFA Youth League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Hajduk Split U19 take on Manchester city U19 in a UEFA Youth League clash on Tuesday at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.

The Croatian side beat Gabala and Apolonia convincingly in the first and second rounds before edging out Shakhtar Donetsk U19s 1-0 in the play-offs.

On the other hand, the Manchester City U19 side qualified for the Round of 16 after topping their group with 14 points from six games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19 date & kick-off time

Game: Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19 Date: February 28, 2023 Kick-off: 8am ET, 1pm GMT, 6:30pm IST Venue: Stadion Poljud, Split

How to watch Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19 on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match will be broadcast on CBS and TUDN Deportes and can be streamed on UEFA.tv.

The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and can be streamed on UEFA.tv in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the game will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on SonyLiv.

Country TV channel Live stream US CBS and TUDN Deportes UEFA.tv UK BT Sport 1 UEFA.tv India Sony Ten SonyLiv / UEFA.tv

Hajduk Split U19 team news & squad

Hajduk Split will be without Luka Vuskovic, who is suspended for this match after getting booked against Shakhtar in the play-offs.

Hajduk Split U19 possible XI: Buljan; Djolonga, Juric-Petrasilo, Hrgovic, Pavic; Kapan, Jurak; Antunovic, Nazor, Vrcic; Brajkovic

Position Players Goalkeepers Buljan, Fesyuk Defenders Semiga, Begonja, Juric-Petrasilo, Lysenko, Pavic, Hrgovic, Djolonga, Arkovic Midfielders Sigur, Kavelj, Jurak, Kukuz, Capan Forwards Jemo, Prusina, Nazor, Vrcic, Brajkovic, Antunovic, Duic, Bobanovic, Hrvojevic

Man City U19 team news & squad

Brian Barry-Murphy's side, currently at the top of the Premier League 2 table, has no injury concerns ahead of the clash in the UEFA Youth League.

Man City U19 possible XI: Murray-Jones; Carrington, Burns, Alleyne, Galvez; Adam, Charles, O'Reilly; Ndala, Dickson, Bobb