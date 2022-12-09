Haaland warns Premier League rivals he has ‘reset’ & is ‘raring to go’ for Man City

Erling Haaland has warned Premier League rivals that he has “reset” during the World Cup break, with the Manchester City striker now “raring to go”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norway international has been a sensation for Pep Guardiola’s side since completing a big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window of 2022, with 23 goals recorded through 18 appearances. Haaland has proved to be unstoppable at times – netting hat-tricks in three consecutive home games at one stage – but he has endured the odd fitness setback and feels better for having shut down for a few weeks while the major international tournament takes place in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haaland has told The National News: “It’s been a good opportunity to reset. Of course every player wants to be at the World Cup. It’s my dream to represent my country there and I’ll work hard to make sure that I do that one day. But the break has been positive. I’ve had the chance to rest, to take my mind off football for a few weeks and put myself in the best possible place to return. I can’t wait for it to start again. I’m raring to go.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been a stunning success story for City, with expectations exceeded by the prolific 22-year-old, and he is thoroughly enjoying his time in England. He added on his exploits so far: “It’s been positive. I feel like I’ve settled into the team and the league which can always take some adapting to and I’ve been pleased with how it’s started. But it’s not about me. It’s about the team, how we’re performing and the second half of the season is the most important now. We’ve put ourselves in a good position and we’ve had lot of strong performances, but we’re second in the league and that’s not where we want to finish.”

WHAT NEXT? City will be back in competitive action when facing Liverpool in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 22, before then returning to a Premier League stage against Leeds six days later.