Haaland trails Mbappé and Vinícius in the off-pitch race

Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior have edged out Manchester City striker Erling Haaland in a thrilling race off the pitch.

The newspaper "AS" reported that Mbappé and Vinícius top the list of the highest earners in Europe.

The Spanish newspaper cited the salary list revealed by L'Équipe, which shows that Mbappé and Vinícius earn €2.67 million per month, surpassing Haaland.

Norwegian Haaland earns a monthly salary of €2.63 million at Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich duo Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala each receive a monthly salary of €2.1 million.

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