'Borussia Dortmund is just the big dream I’m living' - Haaland eyeing silverware with BVB

The Norwegian forward is working his way back to fitness following a hamstring injury

Erling Haaland has said his dream is to win silverware with .

The Norwegian forward only joined Dortmund from in January, but such has been his form in the that he is already being linked with a move, with just one of the sides credited with an interest.

It is almost certain that Haaland will move on from Dortmund at some stage, but he is looking to help the club win trophies first.

“My biggest dream right now is to achieve something with Dortmund and that’s what I am working for,” he told DAZN. “To try to give this to the club and to the fans because everyone in this club deserves this. I will do the best every time I can.

“The club bought me for a lot of money and the fans can expect me to give 100 per cent. Borussia Dortmund is just the big dream I’m living. Achieving something with BVB is what I’m working for.”

Haaland, who is fighting his way back to fitness following a hamstring injury picked up in training, scored four goals in a game against in November.

It is a notable feat for any striker, but Haaland is aiming to go even better in the future.

“I always want more and more,” the 20-year-old former Molde forward said. “Yeah I scored four goals, but imagine if I scored six? How much nicer would that be? That’s also what I want.”

Dortmund are currently on their winter break, with their next game being against on January 3.

It is a match Haaland is hoping to be fit for, but when he returns to the team things will be different to his last game prior to injury in November.

Since entering the treatment room, Haaland has seen Dortmund fire coach Lucien Favre and replace him with Edin Terzic.

Dortmund are fifth in the Bundesliga table, eight points behind leaders , and are on a run of only one win from their last five games in the league.

It will be hoped that the return of their free-scoring striker will provide Dortmund with a boost in the second half of the season.