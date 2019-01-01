Haaland brands Man Utd transfer talk ‘f*cking boring’ as stunning Salzburg form generates gossip

The teenage striking sensation has been starring on domestic and Champions League stages this season, with inevitable rumours now raging around him

Salzburg sensation Erling Haaland continues to spark talk of interest from Premier League giants such as , but the teenage striker has branded the speculation “f*cking boring”.

At 19 years of age, the Norwegian frontman has taken European football by storm this season.

He has recorded 15 goals in just 12 appearances, with three of those coming when netting a hat-trick against .

Haaland was back on the scoresheet during his latest outing, as Salzburg slipped to a dramatic 4-3 defeat at , and continues to see his stock rise.

That has led to reports suggesting that leading sides from across the continent are now weighing up approaches for his services.

Haaland, though, is paying little attention to the gossip, telling VG when quizzed on the links to United and Co: “The media attention is huge. It’s good pressure

“The club is good at shielding me a little, but I hope it will be more shielding in the future. It will be difficult, but we will try. I want to be shielded.”

He added when pressed further on the transfer talk: “It's f*cking boring. I'm bored now.

“How board on a scale of 1 to 10? 9.9.”

While not entirely comfortable being the centre of attention, Haaland is revelling in his exploits this season.

An outing at Anfield once again thrust him under a global spotlight and saw him walk in the footsteps of his father Alf Inge, who represented , Leeds and in his playing days.

Haaland senior boasts an away goal against Liverpool on his impressive CV, with Erling now claiming a similar entry.

The youngster is delighted to have matched the feats of his father, saying after a memorable but ultimately disappointing outing against Jurgen Klopp’s side: "Now I have the same number of goals here.

"He's always telling me 'I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!' Now I can say it back to him: 'So have I'."

Haaland is about to turn his attention back to domestic matters with Salzburg, as they prepare for a meeting with Altach, but will be hoping to add to his collection of two caps for Norway during the international break while also opening his goal account for his country at senior level.