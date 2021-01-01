Gundogan reveals career could’ve been ended by 'big screw' as Man City star reflects on mystery injury

The Germany international midfielder suffered serious back problems at 23 years of age when he was still on the books at Borussia Dortmund

Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that his career at the highest level was under serious threat at just 23 years of age, with a mystery back problem leading one surgeon to suggest that a “big screw” was required to fix the German.

An alternative opinion was sought during a productive spell at Borussia Dortmund, but 14 months were spent on the sidelines working his way back to full health.

Gundogan is now thriving at Manchester City, as he closes in on another Premier League title, but a move to England and a haul of 43 international caps may never have come to pass.

What has been said?

Gundogan told The Guardian of the injury struggles that stunted his progress in 2013: “I was out for 14 months but the worst part was that no one really knew what kind of injury it was.

“I saw a surgeon and he wanted to put a big screw in my back which would not allow me to play football at that level. So I was scared of not playing again and I’m really grateful I found the right [surgeon].

“Of course I still have to deal with issues but I’m feeling well enough.”

Gundogan’s record in 2020-21

The 30-year-old has come a long way since fearing that his playing days would be cut short before he had really got going.

City bought into his ability back in the summer of 2016, with more fitness setbacks suffered in England.

He is still having to carefully manage his workload, but is one of those to have taken his game to new heights since working under Pep Guardiola.

In the current campaign, a purple patch has been enjoyed in the final third that has delivered a career-best return of 13 goals.

Gundogan also has two assists to his name in 2020-21 and has become one of European football’s most in-form players.

The bigger picture

Gundogan is helping City to chase down a possible quadruple this season, with more history there for the taking.

Guardiola’s men have, ahead of a derby date with arch-rivals Manchester United on Sunday, surged 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

They are also into another Carabao Cup final, the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and last 16 of the Champions League.

Once domestic duty comes to a close, Gundogan will be hoping to figure in Joachim Low’s plans as Germany go in search of European Championship glory this summer.

