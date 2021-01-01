Guayaquil City vs Barcelona: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

Barcelona visit their neighbours on Sunday with the chance to extend their perfect start to the campaign

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Guayaquil City vs Barcelona

Part of the City Group, Guayaquil City finished sixth overall in the 2020 Serie A and clinched a spot in the Copa Sudamericana.

The current season has seen them pick up three points out of a possible six so far, having begun the campaign with victory over Macara before falling 3-0 to Deportivo Cuenca last weekend.

Barcelona beat out Guayaquil arch-rivals Emelec in the Second stage of the 2020 season to book their place in the final against LDU Quito, who ran out winners in the first half of the year.

Both legs of the finals ended in stalemate, and Barcelona eventually triumphed 3-1 on penalties to lift their first Serie A crown since 2016.

They seem to have picked up where they left off this term too, sitting joint-top with maximum points from their opening two matches.

Guayaquil City vs Barcelona is available to stream worldwide on Fanatiz , where you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

You can watch all of the 2021 Serie A season live on Fanatiz .

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 7 3pm/6pm Guayaquil City vs Barcelona Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 7 12:30pm/3:30pm Manta vs Deportivo Cuenca Fanatiz March 8 4pm/7pm Tecnico Universitario vs 9 de Octubre Fanatiz

Watch Serie A live on Fanatiz.