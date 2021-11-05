Guardiola: Ronaldo will be scoring goals when he's 75!

Pep Guardiola says Cristiano Ronaldo will still be scoring goals when he's 75 as the Manchester City manager also reflected on the Portuguese star nearly moving to the Etihad this summer.

Ronaldo rejoined Man Utd this summer, returning to the club after over a decade away, and he's set to lead the line for the Red Devils in this weekend's Manchester derby.

Ronaldo is still in top form for Man Utd this season at age 36, having scored several vital goals.

What did Guardiola say?

"He will score goals all his life," Guardiola told Sky Sports. "He will be 75 years old, maybe retired, but he would be at his own barbecue playing a game and he'll score goals.

"These types of guys, like [Lionel] Messi, like him, what they have done in the last decade in world football scoring goals and goals and goals and helping their team win, it speaks for itself.

"It's good for the Premier League that he's back. United belongs to Cristiano and Cristiano belongs to United. It's a good fit. It was in the past. Maybe it will be in the present and the future. We'll see."

Did Ronaldo really nearly join City?

Once it became clear Ronaldo was leaving Juventus, reports linked him to several clubs, most notably Manchester City.

In the final days of the window, it appeared Manchester City were leading the race to sign Ronaldo, only for Manchester United to swoop in and re-sign the striker to bring him back to Old Trafford.

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he could never have imagined Ronaldo, his former Man Utd team-mate, wearing the blue of Manchester City.

Guardiola played coy when asked if a deal for the forward was ever truly close.

"You have to ask them," Guardiola said. "Ole said that he could not imagine him to be here. You have to ask them. Do you think both are happy to have each other there? That's what's most important."

Ronaldo's season so far

Ronaldo has scored nine goals in 11 matches since making the move back to England, proving that, despite his age, he still has the ability to be Man Utd's saviour.

He's scored five goals in just four Champions League matches, notably sealing a win over Atalanta with a late goal before scoring a late equaliser against the Italian side this week.

