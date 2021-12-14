Guardiola breaks Premier League goal record as Manchester City put seven past Leeds

Manchester City ran rampant in a blowout win over Leeds on Tuesday as their manager Pep Guardiola sealed a Premier League record in the process.

City thrashed Leeds 7-0 at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, with six different goalscorers for Guardiola's side.

Kevin De Bruyne was the player to score twice, with Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake also netting.

Record-breaking win

Foden's goal for Man City's opener was the 500th Premier League strike scored during Guardiola's Man City tenure.

That landmark has been reached in just 207 games, the fastest any manager has seen their side reach 500 goals.

Jurgen Klopp was the previous holder, with the German boss hitting 500 goals in 234 games in charge of Liverpool.

The win was Manchester City’s joint-second largest in the top-flight, behind only their 8-0 triumph over Watford in 2019.

