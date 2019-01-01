Guardiola 'open' to staying at Man City longer than five years

The manager has 18 months remaining on his current contact but has said he's not against signing a new contract in the future

Pep Guardiola has said he's open to staying at beyond his current contract.

The City manager's current deal, which runs out in 2021, will take him into a fifth season at the club - a longer stint than at previous clubs and .

But Guardiola insisted he is happy in Manchester and it's not out of the question that he could stay longer.

"It depends on results, after five years, we’ll see what happens. I’m open to it, yes. I’m so comfortable here," he said ahead of Saturday's trip to Newcastle.

"It’s not the same a manager five years as two, everyone is fresh after two.

"I speak for myself and I want to see my players, the environment, it’s not as simple as seeing the players, how we work together, that’s the most important thing.

"We have to feel we can still do it together, enjoy it together, when I feel that’s not the case then we’ll talk to the club."

Guardiola left Barca after saying he was exhausted and took a year's sabbatical to recharge his batteries.

But he says that experience at Camp Nou will not have a bearing on whether he stays longer at the Etihad.

"I’m older and I have already [managed in] three incredible leagues," he added.

"It’s different, now I’m more experienced, maybe with the experience I have now I would stay.

"Still I have 18 months, that’s a lot of time in football, that’s why the club and myself agree, we play tomorrow, do our best and after that we see how everything goes.

"I trust a lot the club and they trust me. The rest will decide.”

Should Guardiola leave at the end of his current deal, first-team coach Mikel Arteta is a possible replacement for his job.

But the Spaniard has been linked with the Arsenal job following the sacking of Unai Emery on Friday.

Guardiola said he would not stand in Arteta's way if he wanted to take the position but hopes he stays part of his team at the Etihad Stadium.

“I said many times with my players, staff, they’re free to do what they want to do," he said.

"Same with players, that’s not the case with Mikel, it’s about being a friend.

"I want the best for him, we want to stay together but I don’t know what’s the best for him. But tomorrow he travels to Newcastle.

"It’s an honour – it’s an incredible honour for other clubs, prestigious clubs like Arsenal, to take a look at our staff.

"It's an honour, a privilege and good for Mikel. We want to protect him and hopefully he can stay with us."