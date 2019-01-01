Guardiola offers positive update on Laporte as Man City set potential return date

The Premier League champions are set to be without their French defender for the foreseeable future but the hope is that he will be back early in 2020

Pep Guardiola has offered a positive update on Aymeric Laporte, with the boss hoping to have the defender back at his disposal early in 2020.

The Premier League champions saw a key man pick up an untimely knee injury during a meeting with on August 31.

Laporte has been a standout performer for the Blues, making it impossible for boss Didier Deschamps to overlook him.

He has, however, been denied the opportunity to collect a first senior cap for his country.

The 25-year-old is also unable to aid the cause of his club side, with it feared that he could be out of action for a prolonged period of time.

Article continues below

Guardiola has suggested that will not be the case, although it will be early in the New Year before a commanding centre-half comes back into contention.

The Blues boss told reporters when asked about how long the Frenchman could be sidelined for: “Not long, five months, six months, next year... January or February.”

More to follow…