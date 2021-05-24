Guardiola: Manchester City 'ready' to make Champions League history - but I haven't settled on starting XI

The Spanish coach is looking to land a first European title for the Citizens and has complete confidence in whoever he calls upon

Pep Guardiola says his Manchester City squad are "ready" to make history by securing a first Champions League crown, but admits he is yet to settle on a starting XI.

The coach has an abundance of talent at his disposal, with Sergio Aguero - who will depart after the meeting with Chelsea on Saturday - among those pushing to be included from the off.

Whoever he calls upon, Guardiola is confident that his star-studded group will deliver on expectations, with the former Barcelona boss looking to recpature a prize that has eluded him for 10 years.

What has been said?

Quizzed on the team he will pick, Guardiola told reporters at his pre-final press conference: "They are ready, I know how good they are, all of them, I’m not going to change for one or two training sessions, like they are going to convince me. I know most of them for many years, I have an idea, there’s still the starting XI, still not done. Not yet."

On reaching the European showpiece, the 50-year-old added: "I never thought in the beginning of the season, that this was the season to get to the final.

"Never approach this competition like this, since I started at Barcelona, we are quite similar teams what we were in the past and when we were out.

"The margins are small, when it fell down on us a few years ago, not much changed.

"We are quite satisfied to get into the final but we know if you don’t have a huge desire to win it, a huge desire to know what you have to do, then it will not be possible to win the game and win the champions league."

Who stands in City's path?

Guardiola has already overseen Carabao Cup and Premier League title triumphs in 2020-21, but the final leg of another treble presents City with their biggest test.

Chelsea have claimed league and FA Cup triumphs over the English champions this season, with Thomas Tuchel making a positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

The German tactician is a man Guardiola knows well and one he has struck up a close friendship with in the past.

Guardiola added on Tuchel: "Working in Bayern Munich, he organised a dinner together in Munich, a nice restaurant.

"We talked football, football, football and football. That’s all. Talk about this, that, our feelings, our loves, good players, bad players and football, with interesting people. I learned a lot. With good food, good wine, always a nice moment to share.

"Good memories, since then we grew up, both of us we have a good relationship, I respect him, he knows and I know that we want to win."

Any other business?

Guardiola is eager to ensure that there are no distractions for his side heading into the crunch clash, with UEFA's choice of referee shrugged off.

Spanish official Mateu Lahoz will take charge of proceedings in Porto and he has history with City's boss, having sent him to the stands during the quarter-final clash with Liverpool in 2018.

Asked if he is expecting more controversy against Chelsea, Guardiola said: "No. Not one second. I could not care less. I am so confident in my team. You cannot imagine how confident I am in my team and what we have to do."

