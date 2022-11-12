'Him at left-back, me in defensive midfield' - Guardiola jokes that him & Klopp will have to play in Man City vs Liverpool post-World Cup clash

Pep Guardiola has suggested that he and Jurgen Klopp may be required to play in the EFL Cup clash between Man City and Liverpool due to its timing.

Pep & Klopp may need to roll back the years

Next round two days after World Cup

Both have several players at tournament

WHAT HAPPENED? The Carabao Cup fourth round draw threw up a monster of a tie as Manchester City drew holders Liverpool at home. The next round starts on December 20, just two days after the World Cup final, and Guardiola jokes he and his opposite number Klopp may have to start with many of their players at the tournament.

WHAT HE SAID: "He's [Klopp] going to play at left-back, I'm going to play holding midfielder," Guardiola joked when asked about how he may line-up for the cup clash. "I don't know how many players we will have. If [their national teams] don't get through the group stages, then they will be able to play Liverpool. If not, then we will see. Players will come back, but I don't know in what condition [yet]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It will be the third meeting between the sides this season, with Liverpool winning the first two. They ran out victorious in the Community Shield, before a rather surprising 1-0 success at Anfield in the Premier League. Both sides will look at the Carabao Cup as the perfect opportunity to grab some silverware early on, and would fancy themselves to do just that if they come through the next round.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL & MAN CITY? Both teams play their final game before the World Cup break on Saturday, with Manchester City hosting Brentford and Liverpool welcoming Southampton. The next time the two sides are in action after that will be against each other in the Carabao Cup following the break.