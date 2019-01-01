Guardiola casts doubt over Gundogan future at Man City

The midfielder says he could wait until next season to extend his deal but his manager has suggested he has not "100 per cent" decided on his future

Pep Guardiola has cast doubt over Ilkay Gundogan's future at , suggesting that a new contract would have been done by now had the midfielder been "100 per cent" sure about his future.

Gundogan's current contract expires at the end of next season and City have already attempted to reach a new agreement.

The international, 28, has admitted that he could wait until next season to find an agreement, saying in February: "It’s possible that I will go to the last year of my contract and then extend.

“Maybe the next one will be my last big contract, so such a decision must be well considered."

The former man has also said he feels under no pressure to sign a new deal, but Guardiola has now made it clear that the champions want him to stay and would have liked him to have signed on already.

“In the first season he couldn’t play because of a tough injury, six or seven months out, but always when he was able to play a lot of games he is an incredibly important player," Guardiola told reporters.

"He knows what we want, he knows what we think about him but it’s the same as other cases like we said in the past. At the end the last decision is not in our hands.

"We try to speak with him, we want him to extend the contract right now. Yesterday would have been better than today, and today better than tomorrow. But if he doesn’t want to, we cannot do anything else."

Guardiola was then asked if he knows what Gundogan wants, to which he responded: “If he was 100 per cent then the deal would have been done. We are still in negotiations."

In the past months Gundogan has been linked with moves to , or a return to the , but City are still hopeful that he will put pen to paper on a new deal.