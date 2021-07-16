Guadeloupe vs Jamaica, Suriname vs Costa Rica: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Everything you need to know about how to watch the next Group C games, including network, team news and more

Group C continues in the Gold Cup on Friday, with Guadeloupe playing Jamaica while Suriname takes on Costa Rica in Orlando.

Costa Rica currently sits top of Group C after a 3-1 win over Guadeloupe in its opening game, while Jamaica also picked up maximum points as it defeated Suriname 2-0.

Wins for both Costa Rica and Jamaica can see both sides secure progress with one game remaining.

Ahead of the games, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Guadeloupe vs Jamaica / Suriname vs Costa Rica Date July 16, 2021 Times 6:30pm ET, 3:30pm PT / 9pm ET, 6pm PT Stream fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Guadeloupe vs Jamaica team news

Guadeloupe's big absentee from its second Group C game will be defender Steve Solvet.

The center-back was awarded two yellow cards against Costa Rica, meaning his side finished the game with 10 players and he now must sit out this fixture.

Thomas Pineau could start in his place, with coach Jocelyn Angloma likely to make few other changes to the team.

Predicted Guadeloupe starting XI: Thuram; Irep, Pineau, Baron, Casimir, Alphonse; Annette, Saint-Maximin, Tille; Romagen, Mirval.

Jamaica has no big injury worry and no suspensions to worry about for its second group game.

Corey Burke featured from the bench against Suriname and may be hoping to get the nod to start up front on Friday in place of Shamar Nicholson.

Andre Gray did not play in the first fixture, with the English-born forward having made his Jamaica debut in March this year. He will also be pushing for a place in the starting XI.

Predicted Jamaica starting XI: Blake; Powell, Lowe, Moore, Lawrence; Fisher, Turgott, Williams; Nicholson, Decordova-Reid, Burke.

Suriname vs Costa Rica team news

Ajax defender Sean Klaiber made his Suriname debut against Jamaica, but was not at his best in the opening fixture and will be looking to show his worth against Costa Rica.

Suriname has never beaten Costa Rica in its history so will need to cause a massive upset to produce a result. Defeat on Friday could see Suriname eliminated even before it plays its last game.

Predicted Suriname starting XI: Hahn; Haps, Donk, Malone, Klaiber; Leerdam, Becker, Eduard; Jozefzoon, Vlijter, Comvalius.

A first international goal from forward Ariel Lassiter should help the Houston Dynamo player keep his place in the starting XI, but coach Luis Fernando Suarez has plenty of firepower to choose from.

Costa Rica scored three times in its opening game and will look to add more goals against a favorable opponent and secure its place in the knockout stage with a game remaining.

Predicted Costa Rica starting XI: Moreira; Fuller, Gonzalez, Calvo, Matarrita; Borges, Guzman; Ruiz, Cruz; Lassiter, Campbell.

Recent results

Guadeloupe results Jamaica results Costa Rica 3-1 Guadeloupe (Jul 12) Jamaica 2-0 Suriname (Jul 12) Guatemala 1-1 Guadeloupe (9-10 P) (Jul 6) Japan U23 4-0 Jamaica (Jun 12) Guadeloupe 2-0 Bahamas (Jul 3) Serbia 1-1 Jamaica (Jun 7)