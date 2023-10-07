'It's time to grow' - Chelsea boss Emma Hayes calls for WSL expansion to add more 'unpredictability'

Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes, advocated expanding the Women's Super League (WSL) from 12 to 16 or 18 teams for increased unpredictability.

WHAT HAPPENED? Each team currently plays 22 times in the league campaign in a home-and-away format since there are 11 teams in the competition. Chelsea have won the league four consecutive times and are the defending champions after capturing the last edition's title by two points over runners-up Manchester United.

The Blues had won 19 of their 22 matches en route to the championship and Hayes believes that making it an 18-team affair would further add to the drama.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's time to grow. It's time to go from 12 to 16 or 18 teams," she told reporters.

"Lots of people said we weren't at our best last season but we had a record points total to win the league," she said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea opened their 2023-24 campaign on a winning note with a 2-1 triumph over Tottenham. But in a shock defeat, Arsenal went down to Liverpool in London on the opening matchday.

"There is more unpredictability than ever [in the WSL]. The opening game demonstrates that. The question we should be asking is when are we going to make our league a bit bigger?" she further stressed.

WHAT NEXT? Hayes will rally her troops once again on Sunday when they face Manchester City at Joie Stadium.