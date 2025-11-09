Where to watch today's Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game: Livestream, TV channels and start time

The Oklahoma City Thunder head to FedEx Forum on Sunday, November 9, to meet the Memphis Grizzlies in another test early in the 2025-26 NBA season. Oklahoma City opened the year on fire with eight straight wins.

They slipped briefly against Portland, but they quickly returned to business with a strong performance against Sacramento. The defending champions sit at the top of the league at 9-1 and are playing like a team determined to stay there.

Memphis arrives in a different spot. The Grizzlies halted a four-game slide by getting past Dallas in their most recent outing. They are holding the tenth place in the Western Conference at 4-6 and are trying to build momentum and climb the table. This game will close out a four-game road swing for Oklahoma City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Grizzlies will face off against the Thunder in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee .

Date Sunday, November 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue FedExForum Location Memphis, Tennessee

How to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Grizzlies and the Thunder live on FDSSE, FDSOK, Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Memphis has been juggling on-court form and off-court tension. A rough patch included losses to the Lakers, Raptors, Pistons and Rockets. The mood shifted after a needed win over Dallas. Rookie standout Cedric Coward played a major role, delivering 21 points and nine boards off the bench.

Coward was taken 11th in the draft and came in without much hype, but he is already the team’s third-leading scorer at 15.5 PPG. Ja Morant remains the central figure in the offense at 20.2 PPG and 7.9 APG. He recently served a one-game suspension for team conduct issues but will be available for this matchup. Jaren Jackson Jr. anchors the frontcourt at 17.0 PPG and 5.3 RPG and continues to be a versatile threat inside and out.

Memphis also gets scoring sparks from Santi Aldama, who contributes 12.0 PPG off the bench, and Jock Landale, who offers 11.0 PPG as the starting center. The Grizzlies sit in the middle of the league in both offensive and defensive efficiency and play at the ninth-fastest pace in the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

The Thunder collected victories over the Clippers and Kings on the trip and suffered their only stumble of the season at Portland. Their most recent win over Sacramento came behind a monster showing from Isaiah Hartenstein, who put up 33 points and 19 rebounds.

The well-traveled big man has found his stride in Oklahoma City after previous stints with the Rockets, Nuggets, Cavaliers, Clippers and Knicks. He leads the team in rebounds this season at 11.7 per game and is also contributing 12.9 PPG. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues where he left off last season. The reigning MVP candidate is averaging 33.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG in the opening stretch. Chet Holmgren follows as the second-leading scorer at 18.8 PPG and 8.8 RPG while continuing to refine his outside shooting touch.

Oklahoma City is still waiting for Jalen Williams to return. In his absence, Ajay Mitchell has stepped forward with 16.8 PPG, and Isaiah Joe is adding 16.6 PPG to keep the offense humming.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Oklahoma City Thunder Head-to-Head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 07/06/25 SSL Oklahoma City Thunder Memphis Grizzlies 80–92 04/27/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 115–117 04/25/25 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Oklahoma City Thunder 108–114 04/23/25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Memphis Grizzlies 118–99 04/20/25 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Memphis Grizzlies 131–80

More NBA news and coverage