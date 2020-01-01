Griezmann’s classy finish and Suso’s Sevilla stunner – The best of LaLiga Matchday 24
Barcelona cut Real Madrid’s lead at the top of La Liga to two points this past weekend thanks in part to Antoine Griezmann.
The France international’s classy finish opened the scoring at Camp Nou in a 2-1 win over Getafe, while leaders Real were held by Celta.
And there was also an important victory for relegation-threatened Real Mallorca, as Chulo Fernandez struck from close range to grab the only goal of the game against Alaves.
Elsewhere, Suso rescued a point for Sevilla in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Espanyol.
Click the image below to relive the excitement of Matchday 24 in La Liga.