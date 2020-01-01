Griezmann’s Barcelona struggles of no concern to France boss Deschamps

The World Cup winner has endured a testing debut campaign at Camp Nou, but his national team coach considers his ability to be without question

Antoine Griezmann’s struggles at in 2019-20 are of no concern to national team coach Didier Deschamps.

Having long been linked with a big-money move to Camp Nou, the World Cup-winning forward finally saw it happen in the summer of 2019.

Given the success that Griezmann had previously enjoyed at and , he was expected to thrive in Catalunya.

The 29-year-old has, however, fallen short of expectations, with only 15 goals scored in 46 appearances.

Questions have been asked of his working relationship with Lionel Messi and whether Barca will keep him around if they dip back into the market for another fearsome frontman.

Deschamps, though, claims Griezmann’s quality is “inarguable” and believes a proven performer at the very highest level will come good in time.

He told RTL: “His situation does not worry me.

“I have no doubt over his abilities. They are inarguable.

“All players have a period in a first year at a new club where things are maybe a bit more difficult. He has the mentality to deal with it.”

It could be that Griezmann is not seen again in the current campaign, with an untimely thigh injury having been picked up.

With Barca having just two games left to play, it is unlikely that the Frenchman will figure in Quique Setien’s plans.

That is set to ramp up the pressure on others, with the Blaugrana refusing to throw in the towel on their title defence.

have edged a point clear at the top of the table, with a game in hand, but a door remains open to Barca.

They are, however, having to chase their ambitious targets with no loyal fan base to cheer them on, with competitive action continuing to take place behind closed doors.

On the absence of supporters from football around the world, Deschamps said: “It is not really football.

“Normally, there are emotions, full stadiums, but today that is not possible. Even for the players, they are missing adrenaline. It is not complete pleasure, it cannot be.”

Barcelona, without Griezmann, will be back in action on Thursday when they face Osasuna at home.